Zelenskyi orders fire safety inspections in all schools, universities, hospitals

Censor.NET reports citing his Facebook page.

"I have tasked the Cabinet of Ministers, together with the local authorities, with carrying out within a month a detailed and comprehensive inspection of the state of fire and technogenic safety in crowded establishments, institutions, and organizations: kindergartens, schools, vocational and higher educational institutions, dormitories, health and social protection institutions, state facilities of critical and transport infrastructure," Zelenskyi said.

He also ordered that all officials providing opinions on the state of fire safety of a particular facility be checked for negligence, irresponsibility or dishonesty during the performance of their duties.

"I demand a touch reaction to the facts of detected violations of fire or technogenic safety. They must be removed unconditionally, and officials who have committed them must be brought to account," Zelenskyi said.

He also proposed reviewing the condition and adequate provision with logistical and transport resources of the rescue units, emergency response and disaster medicine services, envisaging the improvement of their technical equipment and updating with modern rescue and communications facilities.

In addition, the head of state urged business owners of shopping centers, cinemas, restaurants, hotels, etc. to be socially responsible and ensure fire safety in their establishments without waiting for state inspections.

Read more: Zelenskyi dismisses head of SBU's cyber security department

A fire broke out on the third floor of a six-storey building of Odesa College of Economics, Law, Hotel and Restaurant Business early on December 4.

As of 06:00 on December 5, 27 people injured in the fire stayed in hospitals. Of these, 15 are minors and seven rescuers.

Ksenia Babenko, a 16-year-old student, was killed in the accident. Fourteen more people are missing.

Odesa police are investigating two theories behind the cause of the fire, in particular, a damaged extension cord and arson.