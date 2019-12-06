Seven attacks against JFO positions yesterday: no losses among Ukrainian soldiers

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and other small arms to shell positions of the Joint Forces," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, the Russian-led forces fired 82mm mortars on Ukrainian positions near Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol); small arms – outside Lebedynske (16km east of Mariupol).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, invaders used weapons on BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and other small arms to shell Ukrainian troops near Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk); mounted antitank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns – outside Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk) and Travneve (51km north-east of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems and small arms – in the area of Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk); hand-held antitank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns – near Zaitseve (50km north-east of Donetsk).

Read more: OSCE records about 70 explosions in Donbas

No casualties among Joint Forces members were reported on December 5.

Three members of the Joint Forces were injured in shelling over the past day.

Today, the Russian-occupation troops have launched two attacks on Ukrainian troops.