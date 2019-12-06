Russia will do everything to prevent case in UN Intl Court from being heard - Zerkal

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"The case in which Russia is accused of abiding the financing of terrorism creates new conditions in international law. The last NATO summit was devoted to what topic? The fight against terrorism. ...I think that this will have very big consequences for Russia, and Russia is aware of this. That is why Russia will do everything possible to prevent the case from being adjudicated," Zerkal said on the Right to Power program aired by 1+1 TV channel.

As reported, on November 8, 2019, the UN International Court of Justice recognized its own jurisdiction to consider the application and interpretation of the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism and the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination. Thus, the court refused to consider Russia's objections to the existence of court jurisdiction in this case.

On January 16, 2017, Ukraine filed a lawsuit with the UN International Court to bring Russia to justice for committing acts of terrorism and discrimination during its illegal aggression against Ukraine.