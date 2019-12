As reported by Censor.NET.

Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada, Dmytro Razumkov, has announced it at the Friday plenary meeting.

The group is chaired by non-affiliated member of the Ukrainian Parliament, Oleh Kulinich, and a deputy chairperson is non-affiliated member of the Ukrainian Parliament, Valerii Lunchenko.

On Friday, the Verkhovna Rada will consider the issue of permitting submission of documents in electronic form during admission to a job.