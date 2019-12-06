Zelenskyi promotes Khomchak to lieutenant colonel

Censor.NET reports citing Hordon.

"To assign the military rank of Lieutenant Colonel to Lieutenant General Ruslan Borysovych Khomchak, Chief of the General Staff and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the document reads.

In addition, the rank of Lieutenant General was conferred on Commander of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces, Major General Yevhen Moisiuk.

The president also conferred the ranks of Major General to Chief of Staff, First Deputy Chief of the Main Directorate of the Ukrainian Military Law-Enforcement Service Vasyl Maksymenko, Chief of Staff, First Deputy Commander of Rocket Forces and Artillery of the Command of the Ukrainian Ground Forces Andriy Malinovsky, Commander of Troops of the Skhid (East) Operations Command of the Ukrainian Ground Forces Oleksandr Nesterenko, and Head of the Military Institute of Telecommunications and Information Technologies Yevhen Stepanenko. They all earlier held the ranks of colonel.