06.12.19 16:48

Fire at Odesa college: Rescuers give up hope to find survivors

The rescuers, who clear the debris and search for the missing people in the result of the fire at Odesa college for economics, law and hotel and catering business, have given up hope to find survivors.

Censor.NET reports citing Dumskaya

All rooms not affected by fire were searched in the building and people were not found there.

"There is no hope that survivors stay in the building," Deputy Head of the Emergency Service in Odesa region Oleksandr Krytskyi said.

It is reported about one more missing student. It turned out to be Anastasiia M. Vasylyan of 2001 year of birth. The parents talked to her on November 30, she did not get in touch after fire.

300 cubic meters of garbage was taken out of the burned building. The rescuers clear the debris and search for people at the first and the second floors.

As we reported the college for economics, law and hotel and catering business was on fire in Odesa.

According to Dumskaya, some students jumped on the parked cars from the fifth floor.

As of 3:00 p.m. the fire was localized.

