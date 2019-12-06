Death toll in Odesa fire rises to four. VIDEO

Censor.NET reports citing Ukraine’s State Emergency Service.

Kseniya Babenko, a 16-year old student of the local Economics, Law and Hotel Management College, died in the fire.

Anna Bortyuk, 43, a lecturer at the college, also died during the fire due to poisoning by fumes. Bortyuk’s body was found on the site of the catastrophe on Dec. 5.

The third victim has not yet been identified. Oleksandr Krytskyi, deputy chairman of the Odesa oblast emergency service said that it was a man. No information is available on the fourth victim.

As of 1 p.m on Dec. 6, Krytsky also said that "there was no hope that there were any survivors in the building." Krytsky’s personnel had searched all the unaffected areas of the building.

The 11 missing people include five college students and two researchers from the Marine Biology Institute of the Academy of Sciences of Ukraine. The institute is located in the same building as the college, on 25 Troyitska Street in downtown Odesa.

Five of those hospitalized were in serious condition as of Dec 5, 2019. Seven firefighters have been hospitalized, too.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyi praised the "heroic fight of our firefighting and emergency" crews in his statement published on Dec. 5, 2019. The emergency teams saved 40 people during the rescue efforts.