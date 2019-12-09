Seven attacks against JFO positions yesterday: no losses among Ukrainian soldiers

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and other small arms to shell positions of the Joint Forces," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, the Russian-led forces fired automatic grenade launchers and small arms on Ukrainian positions near Vasylivka (20km north of Donetsk); heavy machine guns – outside Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol); hand-held antitank grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and other small arms – in the area of Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk) and Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, invaders used mounted antitank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns to shell Ukrainian troops near Travneve (51km north-east of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and other small arms – outside Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk) and Vilne (70km south-west of Donetsk).

No casualties among Joint Forces members were reported on December 8.

Today, the Russian-occupation troops have not opened fire yet.