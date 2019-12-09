Death toll from Odesa college fire rises to 12

Censor.NET reports citing the State Emergency Service of Ukraine report.

"One body was found during the removal of rubble at 00:35 on December 9. One more body was found during the removal of rubble at 05:15," the report reads.

It notes that 12 people were killed in the fire, 30 were injured, and nine more remain in medical institutions.

A fire broke out on the third floor of a six-storey building of Odesa College of Economics, Law, Hotel and Restaurant Business early on December 4. Employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine rescued and evacuated 40 people.