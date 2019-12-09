Zelenskyi, Putin due to meet after Normandy summit – Russian media

Censor.NET rpeorts citing Interfax.

"A meeting between Putin and Zelenskyi is expected to be held in the Elysee Palace after the talks in the Normandy format and a joint news conference of the four leaders," the source said.

According to the source, Putin is to hold bilateral meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel before the Normandy Four talks, which are expected to last two-and-a-half hours.

The press services of the Kremlin and the Elysee Palace have declined to confirm the report.

Earlier, Zelenskyi said he intended to discuss at the summit the terms for a new detainee exchange in the "all for all" format and clear terms for the de-occupation of Donbas.

On December 9, Zelenskyi will arrive at the Elysee Palace at 15:55 Kyiv time. He will meet with Macron at 16:05 and with Merkel at 16:30. A meeting of the leaders of the four countries will take place at 17:00. At 19:45, the leaders of the Normandy Four countries will meet with journalists.