Vice PM Kuleba: Normandy format meeting is Ukraine’s diplomatic offensive

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"I believe that the meeting in the Normandy format is the diplomatic offensive of Ukraine as nothing has happened over the past three years. Everyone wanted an offensive. This is it, because everyone avoided this meeting and if we recall, the Russians seemed to agree to meet first in September, then in October, in November..." Kuleba said on the air of 1+1 Ukrainian TV channel.

According to him, "nothing has been done and the Russian side has avoided meetings in every possible way" over the past three years.

Kuleba also added that the negotiations would be difficult as Volodymyr Zelensky has a number of "red lines" which cannot be crossed, while "a man, who has no red lines at all, is sitting in front of him."

The leaders of the Normandy Four countries – Ukraine, France, Germany and the Russian Federation – will meet in Paris today, on December 9.