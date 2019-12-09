U.S. Embassy supports strengthening Ukraine’s anti-corruption system

Censor.NET reports citing U.S. Embassy in Ukraine post on Facebook.

"On International Anti-Corruption Day, we stand with all Ukrainian officials and activists working to strengthen Ukraine’s anti-corruption system, to investigate, prosecute, and bring to justice corrupt individuals," U.S. Embassy in Ukraine posted.

Earlier on December 9, the Security Service of Ukraine reported that seven prosecutors had been dismissed since the beginning of this year. In addition, 11 employees of the prosecutor’s offices, including three executives, were served with the notice of charges and four prosecutors were convicted.

The International Anti-Corruption Day is marked on December 9 upon the initiative of the UN. According to the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), corruption-related losses in developing countries exceed the amount of official assistance for sustainable goals ten-fold.