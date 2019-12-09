President’s Office: Orzhel, Vitrenko could join Normandy format meeting

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"I know that there are gas issues, in particular. The delegation includes Mr. Orzhel and Mr. Vitrenko, they will participate in the discussion of gas and other issues if necessary," Deputy Head of President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko announced at a briefing in Paris on December 9.

The leaders of the Normandy Four countries – Ukraine, France, Germany and the Russian Federation – will meet in Paris today, on December 9.

According to Russian media, the Russian delegation at the summit involves, in particular, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak. The media suggests that gas issues may be on the agenda of talks in Paris.