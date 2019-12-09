Zelenskyi meets with Merkel

Censor.NET reports citing president's office press service post on Facebook.

The meeting of the leaders of France, Ukraine, Germany and Russia will be held today.

Earlier, Deputy Head of the Ukrainian President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko confirmed that a bilateral meeting between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi and President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin would be held after the Normandy Format summit.

Watch more: President Zelenskyi arrives at Élysée Palace in Paris. VIDEO

As expected, the Normandy Four leaders will give a joint press conference at 19.45 Kyiv time.