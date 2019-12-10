Zelenskyi: Ukraine won’t go for federalization

As reported by Censor.NET.

"I want to outline a number of principles that I as the President of Ukraine will never defy. The first one is the impossibility of federalization. Ukraine is a unitary state. It is the invariable article of the Constitution and the inviolable principle of existence of the state," President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi said at a joint press conference of the Normandy Four leaders in Paris.

The second such principle, the President said, is the impossibility of anyone’s influence on the vector of movement and development of Ukraine. The direction of the state movement will always be chosen exclusively by the Ukrainian people, Zelenskyi added.

The third principle is the impossibility of reaching compromises on the settlement of the situation in Donbas through the cession of Ukrainian territories within the internationally recognized borders.

"For every Ukrainian, both Donbas and Crimea are Ukraine," Zelenskyi added.