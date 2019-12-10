Zelenskyi didn't cross any 'red lines' at Normandy Format summit - organizing committee of rally near President's Office

Censor.NET reports citing TSN.

"President Volodymyr Zelenskyi did not cross any "red lines." We think that this is our achievement as well. Thanks to mass discontent in Ukraine it became obvious that the majority of Ukrainians want peace, but not through making concessions to the aggressor," members of the organizing committee said in the early hours of Tuesday in their address to the activists outside the Office of the President.

"We realize that there might be a non-public part of agreements between the Normandy Format leaders, this is why we, the representatives of the civil society, we continue keeping an eye on the developments. The Ukrainian nation is able to give a prompt and effective response, just as it has done numerous times," the organizing committee said.

The activists also called on Zelenskyi to respect the national interests of Ukraine and not to cross "the red lines." The organizing committee of the Watch on Bankova stressed that it is unacceptable to limit freedom of speech, revise the achievements of the past years and oppress Ukrainian language.