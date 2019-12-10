Merkel does not rule out possibility of making adjustments to Minsk agreements

Censor.NET reports citing Hordon.

"There is a question whether this document is fossilized or it can be modified. There are certain proposals by President Zelenskyi to change it," Merkel stressed, positively welcoming them.

Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany did not state exactly which items of the Minsk agreements could be changed, but expressed her interest in the correction of the document.

"We hope that this document (Minsk agreements - ed.) will be flexible again and it will be active," she added.

As we reported earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel met on December 9 in Paris at the Normandy Summit.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel gave her positive assessment of the meeting between Zelenskyi and Putin.

Read more: Macron: ‘Steinmeier formula’ not finally agreed

"President Putin, President Zelenskyi met today, and we evaluate this meeting very positively, and I hope that our meeting and the bilateral meeting between the presidents took place for the benefit of all parties," the chancellor said.