Censor.NET reports citing Liga.net.

Board Chairperson of Naftogaz of Ukraine, Andrii Kobolev, said this on the air of the Svoboda Slova [Free Speech] political TV show on the ICTV channel.

"As far as I know, the topic was discussed. No agreements have been reached yet," he said.

Read more: Ukraine, Russia soon to proceed to agreeing gas transit contract conditions – Ukraine's energy minister

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the leaders of the Normandy Format countries (Ukraine, Germany, Russia and France) continued quadrilateral negotiations after a face-to-face meeting between Zelenskyi and Putin.