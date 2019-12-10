Avakov: Surkov lost his nerve during talks in Paris

Censor.NET reports citing Interior Ministry press service.

"Surkov lost his nerve there, he threw papers at the table and shouted: "We did not agree to this." They proposed to disengage forces further. Disengage where? In Mariinka, where every meter is filled with shed blood? And disengagement means surrendering our position for kilometers. Or in Shyrokyne, where we stand like this to keep Mariupol safe? This is absurd. We made it clear that humanitarian corridor is a good thing because people need to have an opportunity to come and go without queues. In Luhansk region, there is not a single corridor, where a car could pass," Avakov said.

Minister said that during the talks in Paris, the international partners, in particular Angela Merkel, were understanding towards the situation in Ukraine and are ready to support official Kyiv further.

Avakov said that Ukrainian law enforcers were ready to patrol Donbas territories liberated from militants together with representatives of territorial communities. However, it would be possible when Russia returns Ukraine the control over its border and the sides reach agreements.

Read more: Three 'humanitarian' disengagement areas to be coordinated in Minsk by late March – Zelenskyi

"Ukrainian police will enter the liberated from illegal armed formations and is ready to patrol it with the representatives of territorial communities. It will be a difficult transition period, but we are ready to do it. And it is in plans for the time Russia returns us the border. Now we see that Putin is not ready for this," Avakov stressed.