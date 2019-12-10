Mejlis chairman: No Crimean Tatars mentioned in all-for-all prisoner exchange formula

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"They encourage the Trilateral Contact Group to promote the release and exchange of detained conflict-related persons by the end of the year based on ‘all-for-all’ principle, starting with 'all identified for all identified’, assuming that the international organizations, including The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) will be granted full and unconditional access to all detained persons. There are no Crimean political prisoners, the vast majority of whom are Crimean Tatars, in this wording... I have a question to the Foreign Ministry and the closest aides to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi: who wrote the text of the Common Agreed Conclusions?" Chubarov posted on Facebook.

The Normandy Four leaders – Volodymyr Zelenskyi, Vladimir Putin, Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel – met in Paris on December 9. The leaders, in particular, supported the all-for-all exchange of prisoners by the end of 2019.

Read more: Razumkov: December 9 Normandy meeting gets situation off dime