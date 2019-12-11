Zelenskyi calls on EU to extend sanctions against Russia

Censor.NET reports citing president's website.

A telephone conversation between the leaders of Ukraine and the EU was held on Wednesday, December 11, the press service of the Ukrainian president reported.

According to the report, the conversation took place on the eve of a meeting of the European Council, during which EU leaders are expected to discuss the extension of economic sanctions against Russia.

"I expect the leaders of the EU member states to preserve unity in support of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as in the continuation of sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation until the full implementation of the Minsk agreements and the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity," Zelenskyi said.

He also briefed Michel on the resumption of the process of the peaceful settlement of the conflict with Russia in Donbas after a three-year pause and on the main results of the Normandy Format summit in Paris on December 9.

At the same time, Zelenskyi said that Ukraine would remain a reliable partner in gas transit and thanked the EU for support in trilateral negotiations.

Michel, in turn, welcomed Ukraine's progress in implementing European integration reforms and reaffirmed the EU's readiness to continue to provide the necessary assistance in this process.

According to Ukraine's Presidential Office, the leaders of Ukraine and the EU discussed the areas of further cooperation in the implementation of agreements reached at the 21st EU-Ukraine Summit.

Zelenskyi congratulated Michel on taking office and invited him to visit Ukraine at a convenient time.

A summit of the leaders of the Normandy Four countries took place in Paris on December 9. The event was attended by Zelenskyi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.