As reported by Censor.NET.

Some 320 Members of Parliament voted in favor of respective bill No. 2569 at the morning parliamentary sitting on Thursday.

The bill extends for the one year the temporary special procedure of local self-governance in the ORDLO in line with Article 1 of the law Ukraine on the special procedure of local self-governance in some districts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Read more: Leaders of Servant of the People register in Rada bill to extend special order of local govt in ORDLO for a year