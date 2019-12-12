President awards 29 Ukrainian servicepersons

Censor.NET reports citing decree №897/2019.

According to the document, the soldiers were awarded "for personal courage and selfless actions in combat actions, exemplary military service."

It is noted that the servicepersons were awarded the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, "For Courage" and the Orders of Danylo Halytskyi, the medals "For the Military Service to Ukraine", "Defender of the Motherland".

The state orders and medals were awarded to 29 servicepersons, six of them were awarded posthumously.