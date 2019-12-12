OHCHR: 26 civilians killed in Donbas since beginning of year

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"From 1 January to 15 November 2019, OHCHR recorded 162 conflict-related civilian casualties: 26 killed (15 men, ten women and a boy) and 136 injured (77 men, 39 women, 11 boys and nine girls)," she said.

According to Bogner, this is a 39.3 percent decrease compared with the same period in 2018 (23 killed and 214 injured), and the lowest civilian casualties recorded for this calendar period during the entire conflict.

Read more: Rada extends law on special self-governance procedures in ORDLO by one year

During the entire conflict period, from April 14, 2014 to November 15, 2019, OHCHR recorded in total 3,046 conflict-related civilian deaths (1,807 men, 1,055 women, 98 boys, 49 girls and 37 adults whose sex is unknown). Taking into account the 298 deaths on board of Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 on 17 July 2014, the total civilian death toll of the conflict has reached at least 3,344. The number of injured civilians is estimated to exceed 7,000.