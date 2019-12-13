101 criminal proceedings, ISIS leader detention, fight against cybercrime: 100-day of SBU work report

Censor.NET reports citing SBU press service.

Recent results prove the effectiveness of new approaches to the SBU activities. Service counteracts not small-time criminals, but protects national security of the country.

So, only in the sphere of combating terrorism and protection the territorial integrity of Ukraine we initiated 101 criminal proceedings.

"The most high-profile case - the detention of one of the key ISIS leaders nicknamed "Al Bara Shyshani", which arrived in Ukraine with a fake I.D. The special operation was conducted jointly with foreign partners", - Ivan Bakanov reminded.

Just since this September the Service has forbidden Ukraine for 283 foreigners. Among them - 9 current officials of Russian special services who carried out reconnaissance and subversive activities against Ukraine. Ukraine is also forbidden for 9 representatives of propaganda Mass Media, particularly Russian. SBU successfully counteracts cyber threats - 124 criminal proceedings are initiated.

Together with partners from the USA the Service managed to neutralize a powerful hacker group. In a data center near Odesa SBU detected nearly one and a half hundred servers with thousands of hacker resources.

"We have blocked thousands of illegal infringements on the Internet on citizens of Ukraine, countries of Europe, the USA, Japan, their bodies of authorities and administration, critical infrastructure facilities", - noted the Head of Service.

Over the past two weeks, special service has blocked the activity of another two powerful groups of cybercriminals. In particular, Ukrainian hackers stole money from the accounts of users of electronic payment systems in Europe and the USA. The hackers have acted since 2010, their annual turnover amounted to USD 500-700 thousand.

In Kyiv the SBU terminated "botfarm" through which hackers have organized mass registration of fake accounts in social networks, actively providing services to the Russian side and the persons involved in the activity of the so-called "DNR".

Bakanov was appointed to the post of the SBU Head on August 29, 2019. His main task is a reform of the Service, its modernization in line with best global standards. According to Ivan Bakanov, instead of support political elites and pressure on business, the SBU has to become a high-technology mobile service and to prevent risks other than to state them.