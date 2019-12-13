Zelenskyi submits draft law on simplified procedure of obtaining Ukrainian citizenship

Censor.NET reports citing president's office website.

It concerns the simplification of the procedure of obtaining Ukrainian citizenship. This is mentioned on the website of the President's Office.

Respective changes in the Ukrainian law foresee that certain categories of foreign citizens will not need to give up their original citizenship to get the Ukrainian one - if they take the oath of a citizen of Ukraine.

The simplified procedure will also concern people with foreign passports who served with the Ukrainian military under a contract or otherwise assisted in supporting Ukraine's national defense and security - if these individuals provide a declaration of refusal from foreign citizenship.

