Censor.NET reports citing TSN.

According to TSN, the police officers came to their flat on the left bank of Kyiv lately at night. They confiscated the flash drives, hard drives, non-working computers and registered hunting carbine.

The photos of the search were published in the morning.

Read more: Police detain suspects in Sheremet murder case

During the Revolution of Dignity, Yevhen Akastelov was the Deputy Commander of the First hundred; Natalia still works in the hospital with wounded fighters