39 high-ranking officials dismissed due to SBU work - SBU head Bakanov

This was stated by the SBU Head, Ivan Bakanov, when commenting his first 100 days in the post. "Due to the SBU work 39 high-ranking officials were dismissed and 134 were served notices of suspicion of committing crimes in 117 criminal proceedings. 50 persons are sentenced to various terms of imprisonment "- said Ivan Bakanov.

A shining example of operational work - is red-handed detention of ex-deputy Director of PJSC Plant "Mayak", which received USD 200,000 for assistance in disposition of the plant property complex at a cut price. In addition, the Service has strengthened the fight against smuggling.

"Thanks to our joint efforts with British and Polish counterparts the biggest consignment of tobacco products in the history of independence amounting to UAH 120 million" was seized in Ukraine, - the SBU Head added.

Among the high-profile cases - is a termination of transnational criminal drug corporation "Khimprom". The Service also exposed the organized criminal group, which for EUR 1.5 million was trying to sell "seats" in the Verkhovna Rada.

"This is not the only case in which the criminals trying to sell leadership positions in the government institutions. Earlier we managed to uncover two dealers who offered seats in the state bodies for consideration", - said Ivan Bakanov.

Bakanov was appointed to the post of the SBU Head on August 29, 2019. His main task is a reform of the Service, its modernization at the best global standards. According to Ivan Bakanov, instead of support political elites and pressure on business, the SBU has to become a high-technology mobile service and to prevent risks other than to state them.