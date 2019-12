Censor.NET reports citing UNIAN.

"This is our incumbent UN Representative Volodymyr Yelchenko," he told UNIAN in an exclusive interview, adding the Ukrainian side had already received an agrément from the United States.

Yelchenko is replacing former Ambassador to the U.S. Valeriy Chaly. He and 10 other ambassadors were dismissed by a presidential decree on July 19, 2019.

