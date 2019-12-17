Five attacks against JFO positions yesterday: Ukrainian soldier wounded

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and other small arms to shell positions of the Joint Forces," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, the Russian-led forces fired grenade launchers of different systems and small arms on Ukrainian positions near Verkhniotoretske (22km north-east of Donetsk); under-barrel grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and other small arms – outside Butovka coal mine (11.4km north-west of Donetsk); 82mm mortars – in the area of Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol) and Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, invaders used 82mm mortars to shell Ukrainian troops near Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk).

Read more: Invaders in Donbas suffered 44 casualties over past two weeks

One Ukrainian soldier was wounded over the past day.

Today, the Russian-occupation troops have already opened fire from grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and other small arms on Ukrainian positions near Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk).