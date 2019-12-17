Zelenskyi and Aliyev discuss regional and national security

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi said this during a joint press conference with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Baku on Tuesday.

"An important topic of today's conversation is regional and national security. First of all, we are talking about the war in eastern Ukraine and the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. We continue to support each other in restoring the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our states within internationally recognized borders," Zelenskyi said.

He also assured that Ukraine and Azerbaijan would continue to work together in this direction both bilaterally and within the framework of work in international organizations.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi is on an official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan on December 16-17.