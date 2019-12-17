Investigation suspects 25-year-old Russian in organization of attempt on lawmaker Sobolev

Censor.NET reports citing Kyiv prosecutor office.

"The investigation considers 25-year-old citizen of Russia to be involved in the organization of the crime; he involved 20-year-old former ATO military as the perpetrator as he had experience of participation in combat actions as sniper also; he got acquainted with him the JFO zone in the territory of Donetsk region," the prosecutor’s office.

The investigators established that during the personal meeting, which took place at one of the shopping malls of Kyiv, a man offered the perpetrator to commit the murder of the lawmaker for remuneration in the sum of $40.000 and he agreed.

The organizer provided the shooter with the information about the affected, his lifestyle, address of living, work and provide the firearm, transport and financed other expenses, including the rent of the garage for the storage of the murder weapon.

A man provided the perpetrator with instructions on the organization of the crime in Telegram. He left Ukraine for the provision of the alibi on the eve of the crime.

"Currently, the perpetrator along with a person involved as the accomplice defined the place for the commitment of the murder, the site near the restaurant in downtown Kyiv where the affected constantly appeared. On December 1, 2019, when the lawmaker along with the wife and 3-year-old son got into the car, the perpetrator fired a shot, fatally wounding a boy," the law enforcers said.

On the basis of the evidence gathered during the investigation, the prosecutor’s office of Kyiv agreed on the notifying on suspicion to a 25-year-old citizen of Russia in the organization of murder.

He is put on the international wanted list. The work on the identification of the contractor continues.

The three-year-old son of Kyiv regional council lawmaker Vyacheslav Sobolev was killed from the carbine on the American platform AR with a calibre equal to 7.62 mm.

As we reported the law enforcers notified suspicion to two perpetrators who shot at the car and killed the 3-year-old son of regional council lawmaker Vyacheslav Sobolev.

Earlier it was reported that two suspects in the attempted murder of Kyiv regional council lawmaker Vyacheslav Sobolev and murder of his son.

The media reports indicate that the attackers are two young men in their twenties. Some reports say the men served with the Right Sector, the nationalist organization that helped the Ukrainian army repel Russian aggression in Ukraine.