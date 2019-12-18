17 people injured in clashes near Ukraine's parliament

Censor.NET reports citing National Police report.

The report notes: "Law enforcement officers collect and analyze all photo and video materials to provide a legal assessment of the actions of other participants in the event."

Recall the result of the clash injured 17 law enforcement officers and two protesters (one of them, another protest participant hit a stone in the head).

Several large-scale rallies were being held outside the building of the Verkhovna Rada on December 17. In particular, activists protested against the opening of the land market, demanded the simplified customs clearance of vehicles with foreign license plates and supported bills regarding the Labor Code of Ukraine. In total, several thousand people stayed near the Verkhovna Rada.

Earlier, clashes broke out between National Corps representatives and police. Protesters hurled stones and smoke bombs at police officers.

Law enforcement officers detained several protesters.