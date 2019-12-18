Macron, Putin discussed Russian gas transit via Ukraine

Censor.NET reports citing Kremlin press service.

"Vladimir Putin expressed gratitude to Emmanuel Macron for the good organization of the Normandy Format summit in Paris on December 9. The leaders positively assessed the agreements reached that are in line with the implementation of the Minsk complex of measures. The Russian president stressed the need for the consistent implementation of jointly agreed steps, including the legal registration of a special status for Donbas, the provision of a ceasefire regime and the exchange of detained persons," the report reads.

In addition, Putin and Macron raised the issue of Russian gas transit to EU countries through Ukraine, the Kremlin said.

The ten-year gas transit contract between NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine and Russia's Gazprom expires on December 31, 2019.