Seven attacks against JFO positions yesterday: Ukrainian soldier died

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and other small arms to shell positions of the Joint Forces. Enemy snipers were also spotted," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, the Russian-led forces fired grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and other small arms on Ukrainian positions near Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk); weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and other small arms – outside Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk); grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and other small arms – in the area of Travneve (51km north-east of Donetsk).

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, invaders used mounted antitank grenade launcher, heavy machine gun and other small arms to shell Ukrainian troops near Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol); hand-held antitank grenade launcher and sniping weapons – outside Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk).

One Ukrainian soldier was killed in the enemy shelling over the past day.

Today, the Russian-occupation troops have not opened fire yet.