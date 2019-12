As reported by Censor.NET.

His lawyer, Vitalii Halenchenko, has written this on Facebook.

According to the report, Antonenko intends to give testimony in the future, but only after he is sure the investigators are unbiased.

Read more: Court suspends considering appeal of Duhar suspected of Sheremet’s murder for January 8, 2020

On December 14, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv arrested Antonenko until February 8, 2020.