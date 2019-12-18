Censor.NET

18.12.19 17:45

Civilian shot dead by Russian terrorists in Marinka. PHOTO

A resident of Marinka in Ukraine's Donetsk region was seriously injured amid fire opened by Russian invaders and died on the way to the hospital.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"Today, at about 12:00, a civilian in the town of Maryinka was wounded from a rifle amid fire opened by the armed formations of the Russian Federation," the report reads.

The military personnel from the Ukrainian Joint Forces quickly organized the evacuation of the wounded from under dense enemy fire in the shelling area, the report said.

"However, it was not possible to save the man. He died on the way to a hospital," the JFO press service reported.

Civilian shot dead by Russian terrorists in Marinka 01

