Censor.NET reports citing OSCE SMM report.

The OSCE reports about 105 explosions in Donetsk region.

"The majority of the violations of ceasefire spotted in the areas in south-east from Pyschevyk and not far from Kamianka," the message said.

Two explosions were spotted in Luhansk region.

See more: Civilian shot dead by Russian terrorists in Marinka. PHOTO

Earlier the OSCE recorded a decrease in the number of explosions in Donbas over the weekend to 190, compared to the previous report.