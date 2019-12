Censor.NET reports citing president's website.

The decree to that effect has been posted on the president’s website.

"To appoint Volodymyr Yelchenko as Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States of America," reads the document.

Under the previous decree, the President dismissed Yelchenko from his post of the permanent representative of Ukraine to the United Nations and ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Jamaica.

