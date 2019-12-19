Ukraine’s parliament adopts new Elections Code with Zelenskyi’s amendment

As reported by Censor.NET.

The Election Code provides the proportional representation with open regional lists. The voters will be able to vote not only for the party but for a particular candidate on the list of the party.

The parties, which overcome a 5% barrier, will be able to participate in the distribution of the mandates. The number of mandates will depend on the level of the support of the voters.

According to the new Election Code, the parliamentary elections will be held in the united state multi-mandate electoral district. The voting will take place in 27 electoral districts, which mostly coincide with the region. Two electoral districts will be created in Dnipropetrovsk region and Kyiv. While, Kherson region and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea will be united in one district. The abroad electoral district relates to Kyiv.

The voting cannot take place in some territories, particularly, due to the temporary occupation. The voters from proper regions may participate in the voting, changing the place of voting.

The right of the candidates to nominate the candidate was provided to the political parties. The party may nominate the member of the party and non-party candidate. Parties-members will be obliged to pay the deposit in the sum 1.000 of minimal wages.

It is supposed that the party form state list with 450 candidates and distribute the same names to the regional lists for each of 27 regions. Nine people from the state list do not enter the regional lists.

First Deputy Head of Faction, Chairman of Servant of the People Party Oleksandr Kornienko explained that the entrenchment of nine people who automatically pass to the parliament along with the party is the result of the consensus.

"Because the position of our political force is one, we offered one. The position of our colleges in the parliament is ten; we looked for the compromise and found it in the number nine, but considering the gender, three persons of the same gender. It is the compromise between two wishes of the president, in fact, the reduction of the closed nature of the list and increase of the provision of the gender balance," Kornienko said.