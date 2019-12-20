Zelenskyi receives credentials from ambassadors of Greece and Canada. PHOTO

Censor.NET reports citing president's press service.

During a conversation with the ambassador of the Hellenic Republic, Zelenskyi thanked for the consistent support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

The interlocutors noted the important role played by the Greek community in Ukraine and the Ukrainian community in Greece in building relations between the two countries.

Read more: Poll: 62% of Ukrainians satisfied with Zelenskyi's performance

Zelenskyi emphasized the significant potential of bilateral cooperation in the trade and economic sphere. The importance of developing cooperation in the field of tourism was also noted.

During a meeting with the ambassador of Canada, the president stressed that enhancing the Special Partnership relations with Canada was a priority for Ukraine.

The head of state expressed gratitude to the Government of Canada for its effective support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, important security assistance, and its leadership in consolidating international efforts to promote reforms in our country.

Zelenskyi also noted the need for further steps aimed to develop bilateral trade and investment cooperation, in particular extend the Ukrainian-Canadian Free Trade Agreement.

In addition, the parties underlined the importance of liberalizing the regime of traveling to Canada for Ukrainian citizens and the willingness of the Ukrainian side to implement the necessary reforms for this.

Zelenskyi reiterated the invitation to Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau to make an official visit to Ukraine.