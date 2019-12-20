Invaders shell Ukrainian positions near Troitske, no losses among Ukrainian soldier

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and other small arms to fire on positions of the Joint Forces," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

The attack on Ukrainian positions was recorded near Troitske (69km west of Luhansk) in the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich.

Read more: 107 explosions spotted in Donbas, - OSCE

No casualties among Ukrainian troops were reported over the past day.

Today, the Russian-occupation troops have opened fire from heavy machine guns and small arms on defenders of Nevelske (18km north-west of Donetsk) and Slavne (26km south-west of Donetsk).