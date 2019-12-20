Govt annuls possibility of signing agreement on spreading state lotteries, instructs National Police, fiscal service to check licenses

Censor.NET reports citing Honcharuk's Telegram channel.

"Today, the government ruled out the possibility of spreading gambling under the guise of state lotteries. Ministers voted to repeal the relevant provisions regarding distributors of lotteries in the licensing conditions. Now, establishments with slot machines will not be able to illegally work under the guise of state lotteries, hiding under sub-authorization agreements to distribute state instant lotteries," he wrote in his Telegram channel.

In addition, the Cabinet of Ministers instructed the National Police today to begin checking the activities of all operators of state lotteries regarding compliance with the law on the prohibition of gambling, and the State Fiscal Service (SFS) to organize license checks of all so-called "state lotteries."

Read more: Border crossing with Russia to be carried out by passports from March 1, 2020 – Cabinet's decision

MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, who was present at the meeting of the government, said in his Telegram channel that Interior Minister Arsen Avakov reported on the closure of 152 points of illegal slot machines that night and the seizure of equipment worth UAH 46 million.