PM expects substantial budget revenue due to legalization of amber production

Censor.NET reports citing KMU press service.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksii Honcharuk made a corresponding statement, commenting on the adoption of the relevant bill in the Verkhovna Rada on December 19, the Government portal reports.

In particular, he noted that amber would be produced legally in Ukraine and the state budget for 2020 would have substantial revenue due to corresponding law.

"All land issues regarding the access to amber deposits will be settled. Illegal amber extraction entails criminal liability," Honcharuk added.

On December 19, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine passed at second reading the bill on amendments to some legislative acts of Ukraine on regulation of amber production. The law regulates the land issues of access to amber deposits, stipulates liability for non-compliance with land reclamation requirements and the obligation to compensate for losses incurred. The production permits will be up for auction only.