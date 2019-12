Censor.NET reports citing State Border Guard Service of Ukraine report.

"Yesterday, four trucks from UNICEF and the International Organization for Migration to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine crossed the Novotroitske checkpoint," the report says.

The trucks were carrying humanitarian cargo consisting of mother and child kits, industrial and medical products for the residents of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

