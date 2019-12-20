Sheremet case: Appeal against detention in custody of Antonenko, Kuzmenko postponed. ФОТОрепортаж

As reported by Censor.NET.

"People ready to bail Antonenko out came to the courtroom. Volunteer and MP Yana Zinkevych, ex-MP Oksana Korchynska, Mayor of the Special Forces Operation Oleksiy Nikiforov and musicians are among them. Besides, wife of Antonenko and former military were present. However, the session was postponed due to the non-appearance of the prosecutors. It is planned for December 23," the message said.

Vladyslav Dobosh, the lawyer of Kuzmenko, asked not to postpone the session but take a break for a few hours for provision of the arrival of the prosecutors and for familiarizing of the judges with the materials of the case. Yulia Kuzmenko also insisted on the break, not postponement.





Journalist Pavlo Sheremet was killed in the center of Kyiv early on July 20, 2016. The car which he was driving was blown up by an improvised explosive device.

Pavlo Sheremet was born in Minsk in 1971. During his journalistic career, he worked as anchor and producer of Prospekt, a weekly news and analysis program on Belarus state television, editor-in-chief of the Belarusian newspaper Belorusskaya Delovaya Gazeta, head of the Belarusian bureau of the Russian public television company ORT and an ORT correspondent in Belarus, a special correspondent for the Novosti and Vremya programs on ORT, and chief editor of the Russian and foreign correspondent network of the directorate of information programs on ORT. He served as anchor of the weekly analytical program Vremya. Sheremet often appeared in the media as a representative of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's regime. In 2005, the journalist initiated the creation of the information and analytical website Belarusian Partisan. In the second half of the 2000s, Sheremet also appeared in the press as head of the Partisan Publishing House, which, in addition to his own books, published, in particular, one of the books of Russian opposition politician Boris Nemtsov.

In 2010, Pavlo Sheremet was stripped of his Belarusian citizenship. The official reason stated in the documents was the presence of Russian citizenship, although, according to the press, Belarusian laws did not prohibit second citizenship. He had lived in Ukraine since 2012 and worked for the Ukrayinska Pravda and Radio Vesti.

The journalist was buried in Minsk.