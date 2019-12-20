Not enough progress in implementing Paris accords – Prystaiko

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said this after talks with German Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas in Berlin on December 20.

"The initiatives launched by President Zelenskyi finally brought us to the summit. So far, not enough progress has been made. We still have to work hard to implement the decisions adopted by the leaders in Paris a week and a half ago," the minister said.

He noted that the talks had been mainly devoted to the issue of peace in Ukraine. Prystaiko added that Germany played a key role in this process.

At present, everyone is counting on the work of colleagues in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG). The parties discussed seven issues. "A little progress has been made, but we are optimistic about the future work of the TCG," Prystaiko said.