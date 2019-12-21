Censor.NET

Menu |News See full version UKRUEN
21.12.19 13:00

Arseniy Yatsenyuk about the US sanctions against Nord Stream-2: We are safe when we act together

"The US ramped up sanctions against North Stream-2. We welcome a common political will of US Republicans and Democrats. It says that we are safe when we act together," Prime Minister of Ukraine in 2014-2016, the leader of the People's Front party Arseniy Yatsenyuk stated on his Facebook post on December 21.

Arseniy Yatsenyuk about the US sanctions against Nord Stream-2: We are safe when we act together

"I commend the decision of the United States President Donald Trump to sign legislation adopted by the US Congress," - Arseniy Yatsenyuk wrote.

He stated, that the Ukrainian government, which he lead in 2014-2016, was "a major driving force of the comprehensive international efforts to counter Russia's plans to achieve gas occupation of Europe".

"It is important now for Ukraine’s incumbent government to adhere to the professional and competent policy of the predecessors and to act strongly for the sake of the national interests," - the People’s Front leader stated.

"Every weak compromise with Moscow brings only harm, losses and disgrace. Act as we did. Don't make concessions for the enemy. Stay strong and all of us will win," - Arseniy Yatsenyuk wrote.

Arseniy Yatsenyuk about the US sanctions against Nord Stream-2: We are safe when we act together 01

← Back to the section
© 2004—2019, "Censor.NET"
See full version of the website
bigmir)net TOP 100