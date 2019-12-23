Poroshenko wants NSDC meeting over gas agreements

Censor.NET reports citing party press service.

"Of course, this is a matter of national security, and our political party will demand it - the immediate convening of a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council and the introduction of sanctions against the direct supply of gas from the Russian Federation," Poroshenko said.

He called it the result of "secret negotiations" that took place during the Normandy Four summit in the French capital, Paris, on December 9.

The protocol of a meeting of representatives of the European Union, Ukraine and the Russian Federation, as well as companies of these countries (LLC Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine, NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine, PJSC Gazprom).

The document provides for the payment by Gazprom by December 29 of $2.9 billion in penalties awarded by the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce, the withdrawal by the parties of all pending claims against each other, lifting a freeze on Gazprom's assets, as well as the waiver of future claims for gas supply and transit contracts of January 19, 2009. After that, Gazprom and Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine must conclude a contract for gas transit through Ukraine.