Eight attacks against JFO positions yesterday: Ukrainian soldier died

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and other small arms to shell positions of the Joint Forces," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, invaders used small arms to shell Ukrainian troops near Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk); hand-held antitank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns – outside Talakivka (17km north-east of Mariupol); small arms – in the area of Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk) and Vasylivka (20km north of Donetsk).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, Russian-led forces fired grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and other small arms on Ukrainian positions near Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk) and Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk); 82mm mortars – in the area of Novhorodske (35km north of Donetsk).

One Ukrainian soldier was killed and another one was wounded in the enemy shelling over the past day.

Today, the Russian-occupation troops have not opened fire yet.